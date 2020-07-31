‘Blaze the Bison’ unveiled at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday July 29, Intermountain Healthcare and Dixie Regional Medical Center celebrated the installment of “Blaze” the Bison on the Medical center’s campus.

“Blaze” was installed at the corner of Foremaster Drive and Medical Center Drive, the statue represents the successful and ever-growing relationship of the two major institutions in St. George.

2020 marks the 10-year anniversary of Dixie State University and Intermountain Sports Medicine’s partnership to help DSU athletes live the healthiest lives possible. For the past 10 years, Intermountain has provided athletic trainers and physicians to support Dixie State’s growing athletic department.

Rhett Farrer, Intermountain Sports Medicine manager said “Our partnership with Dixie State University is evolving and improving. Blaze is a tangible representation of all the hard work our athletic trainers put into that evolution, as are the great achievements of our student athletes and the coaching staff.”

The statue’s design symbolizes the blend of both Dixie State University and Intermountain Healthcare. The head was designed to look like the bison head in Dixie State’s logo combined with Intermountain Sports Medicine’s logo. The colors are a mixture of Dixie State red and Intermountain blue.

The event was celebrated by a small group of people who were essential in growing the partnership to what it is today: University President Richard “Biff” Williams, Dixie Regional Medical Center Administrator Mitch Cloward, University Athletic Director Jason Boothe, Intermountain Sports Medicine physician Dr. Christian Millward, Intermountain Sports Medicine Manager Rhett Farrer, and all of the Intermountain athletic trainers for Dixie State University.

Blaze the Bison – Courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical center

Each silhouette represents each sport and athlete that Intermountain Sports Medicine supports.