WARNER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A biker was rescued on Monday after reportedly falling 15 to 20 feet into a slot canyon in southern Utah. He had been transported to a regional hospital in serious condition.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a man, who was out riding his bike in Warner Valley, did not return home in the afternoon as he was supposed to on Sunday, March 12.

A Utah Department of Public Safety Star 9 helicopter as well as Washington County search and rescue teams were dispatched to look for the man. The search operation went on until 3:30 a.m. Monday before it was suspended. Rescue crews resumed their search when daylight broke between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., officials said.

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The man was found around 8:30 a.m. at the bottom of a slot canyon, where he had been stranded for 15 to 20 hours, according to the press release. Authorities say he had fallen 15 to 20 feet into the canyon while he was biking.

He was hoisted out of the canyon by the helicopter and Life Flighted to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition.

The man’s identity will not be released at this time, officials said. Search and rescue teams were able to return the motorcycle back to the man’s family.

No further information is available at this moment.