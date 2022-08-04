SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital after falling nearly 60 feet at Zion National Park on Wednesday.

National Park officials confirmed that the man was riding a mountain bike on slickrock off-road on the east side of Zion National Park — which is prohibited.

Bikes are only allowed on park roads and the Pa-rus Trail, park officials said.

The bicyclist fell about 60 feet and suffered multiple compound fractures. He was moved to the main road by emergency personnel and taken by a life flight hospital to a hospital in St. George.

The current condition of the bicyclist is unknown.

NPS staff including park rangers, EMTs, and a paramedic responded to the scene.