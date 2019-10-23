‘Bike Lane on Main’ event: Cyclists in St. George will have a temporary protected bicycle lane

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to make St. George more bike-friendly, city leaders have partnered with Bike Utah and Spin to generate the first-ever “Bike Lane on Main.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, cyclists can enjoy a protected bicycle lane along a section of Main Street.

St. George remains one of the fastest-growing communities in the country, drawing thousands competing in the Ironman 70.3 or the Huntsman World Senior Games. Mayor Jon Pike said an improved active transportation system will make it easier to reduce pollution and motor traffic and create a healthier community.

“We hope this is something that will make people healthier and happier and enjoy this sunshine that frankly we have 340 days a year,” said Pike.

But city leaders added they don’t want to expand bicycle infrastructure too quickly; they say the goal is to move incrementally, making sure everyone involved remains safe. Local bicyclists said they believe adding bike lanes quickly will hugely increase the safety of both cyclists and motorists.

“It slows traffic down and gives riders a sense of confidence and gets them out of the active traffic lanes,” said board member of the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance Craig Shanklin.

City officials said the demonstration will allow them to receive feedback from residents and determine which streets might be best for this type of plan.

“A street like Main Street might be able to go on a ‘road diet’ and maybe have one fewer lane,” said Pike.

“The biggest win of today was that city leaders have been excited about this as the cyclists have been,” Shanklin added. “They really see this as the future as well.”

