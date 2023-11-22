KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – Some Southern Utah pooches got some much-needed pampering to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Canine residents at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab enjoyed a gourmet Thanksgiving meal prepared by Chef Shon Foster from nearby Sego restaurant.

Foster and his team spent nearly a full day transforming more than 500 pounds of ingredients into an elaborate, dog-friendly feast; a meal without salt, sugar, or spices. The Thanksgiving fixings were made possible by a generous donor.

“I feel a huge amount of honor and gratitude that there are those in the world that, because of an animal and how it blessed their life, they include us in getting to bless so many others,” Foster said.

This is the third year Sego has provided the delectable feast for the furry friends and the 427 diners this year were not disappointed. Foster personally delivered the meal to Dogtown at the Sanctuary and caregivers, and restaurant staff served up individual meals for their grateful guests. Each meal was topped off with individual whipped cream pumpkin pies.

“It’s so important to us to give our dogs as many family-like experiences as possible, so to see our dog residents enjoying a tasty holiday meal is incredibly meaningful to us. Each dog has their own way of indulging – some dive right in, while others take their time,” said Ali Waszmer, director of Dogtown. “Our caregivers love this tradition, too. We’re so grateful for the kind donor who makes this happen every year.”

Best Friends wants to remind those looking to add a four-legged friend to their hearts and families this season that adoption is the best option.

“Not only are you saving a life, but adoption is very cost-effective. Most pets go home fixed, vaccinated, and micro-chipped,” Waszmer said. “The majority of shelter pets once lived with a family, so they acclimate very quickly to being in a home. And what can be a better gift than a lifetime of unconditional love?”

Thanks to a partnership with Bounty Paper Towels, adoption fees are currently waived at all Best Friends locations including Kanab and Lifesaving Centers in Salt Lake. To view adoptable pets or find a shelter near you visit the Best Friends website.