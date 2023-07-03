BERYL, Utah (ABC4) — A Beryl woman was arrested as a homicide suspect after a report of a deceased man on Sunday, July 2, according to the Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a remote location in Beryl. “It was reported that one male was deceased and that the female suspect was still at the location,” a release states.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies reportedly set up a perimeter around the location and began searching for the suspect.

Deputies located the suspect, identified as Jessica Lynn Sabo, 42, of Beryl, a short time later and took her into custody.

Once the scene was secured, deputies found a deceased male with a gunshot wound, the release states. The investigation is active at this time.