MINERSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Southern Utah woman reported she had been assaulted on Sunday, July 23.

Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:20 pm from an unidentified female stating she had been assaulted and was not sure of her location. She told police she was on a dirt road but did not know where.

She reported she had been on her way home from work in Beaver and a male suspect appeared in the back of her car. Police documents state the woman reported the suspect as a dark-complected male wearing a face covering and dark clothing, possibly African American. The suspect was armed with a gun and a knife.

Deputies were able to locate the woman using the 911 mapping system in an area near Minersville. Deputies found the victim extremely frightened, upset, and injured when they arrived. Medical personnel were called in. The victim was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital.

A perimeter was set up to ensure the safety of the victim and preserve evidence for evidence staff and K9s. A UHP helicopter was launched and BCSO SWAT was also activated. An extensive search was done by air and ground crews according to a press release from BCSO, but nothing has been located at this time.

Beaver County detectives are actively working on this case and checking leads as they receive them.

Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or witnessing suspicious activity related to this incident to please call 435-438-4862. However, due to the number of calls they are receiving, they ask that you only call if you have pertinent information.

BCSO is reminding residents to be vigilant, constantly aware of their surroundings, and not hesitate to call 911 if they find themselves in an emergency.