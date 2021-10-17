Bad hair day tomorrow? Wind advisory issued for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A wind advisory has been issued for parts southern Utah throughout Monday. The first wind advisory will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. for parts of Juab, Millard, Beaver, Iron, and northern Washington counties.

Winds are expected to be around 20 to 30 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour. The second advisory will go into effect at noon and last until 9 p.m. Monday for parts of western Washington, Kane, and Garfield counties. Similar wind conditions are expected with 50 miles per hour wind gusts.

This is all thanks to the incoming weather system that will make everyone windy even though we may not see a wind advisory. Make sure to secure light objects or bring them inside, and to pay extra attention when driving a high-profile vehicle as crosswinds can be an issue as well for localized areas.

These strong winds will begin to die down as we head into the overnight hours as the center of the weather system begins to move to the east and leave the Beehive State.

Stay ahead of anything that mother nature may throw your way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!