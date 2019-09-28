Australian man dead, others injured after crash in Wayne County

HANKSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead and three others were injured after a crash Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at 10 a.m. on SR-24 near milepost 102 about 13 miles west of Hanksville.

A blue Volkswagen Jetta was heading east when troopers said the driver slowed down almost to a stop in the lane of travel.

A black Dodge Durango was traveling behind the car and did not see in time that the Jetta had stopped, according to troopers.

Troopers said the Durango hit the back of the Jetta causing it to roll upside down off the roadway and killing the driver of the Jetta.

Troopers said the passenger of the Jetta and wife of the driver was seriously injured and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.

The two people in the Durango were, however, transported to the Sevier Valley Regional Hospital in Richfield with minor injuries.

Troopers said they do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. They also added that all those involved in the crash had their seatbelts on.

The two occupants of the Jetta were reportedly from Melbourne, Australia while those in the Durango were from Austria and Switzerland.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

