ATV rolls in Washington County, boy left in critical condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A child is in critical condition following an ATV rollover near Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, on May 7, deputies were dispatched to a remote area known as Purple Hills in Warner Valley around 8 p.m., for reports of a 14-year-old sustaining critical injury after rolling his ATV and getting pinned beneath.

Washington County Sheriff Office shares that the teenager was on a camping trip with his father, brother, and another teenager. It is believed that another child and the teen driver may have been going a little too fast in an area with many hills, bluffs, and bumps thus rolling and the all-terrain vehicle.

Deputies say as soon as the duo rolled, the teen was ejected from the vehicle and the ATV landed on top of him.

According to the office, medical officials immediately began helping the teen but he never regained consciousness and remained in critical condition.

The 14-year-old was then flown to St. George Regional Hospital on the Life Flight helicopter.

It is suspected no seatbelts or helmets were worn during this excursion.

Deputies say the other juvenile occupant of the ATV sustained bumps and bruises but was conscious and able to leave the scene after the crash.

The current condition of the teen remains unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.