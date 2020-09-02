At least 20 students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington County

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department estimates at least 20 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Washington County School District, but no school closures are imminent.

If any school has at least five classrooms that each has at least three students testing positive for the virus, the school would be considered for possible closure and would consult with the district and the public health department to determine the best course forward.

Out of an abundance of caution, if there is a positive COVID-19 case in a class in Washington County, the entire classroom has been required to quarantine for 14 days regardless of symptoms, according to SWUPHD public information officer David Heaton. So far, several classrooms encompassing more than 100 students have been required to quarantine.

“The good news so far is that although we have had some positive cases with students, teachers, and staff, none of them yet have been related to being spread from within a school,” Heaton said.

All COVID-19 cases were contracted outside of the school setting, meaning there are no outbreaks in the schools at this point, either between student-to-student or student-to-teacher, officials said.

Some of the COVID-19 cases exhibited symptoms while others did not. So far, public health officials in southwestern Utah are not aware of any students, teachers, or staff who have been hospitalized.

“We feel that the school districts, teachers, staff, and students have been amazingly resilient and adaptive to this process,” Heaton said.

Daily COVID-19 cases are decreasing and leveling off in Washington County, but public health officials say there is a concern with cold and flu season coming up, emphasizing that flu shots this year are particularly important to protect healthcare resources and be prepared for a COVID-19 vaccination.