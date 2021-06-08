As Mammoth Creek Wildfire grows, officials share how to protect your home from a wildfire

MAMMOTH CREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are still trying to contain the Mammoth Creek wildfire, which has grown to 709 acres only a mile from Mammoth Creek Village, which is still evacuated.

Fire managers say they feel lucky the blaze hasn’t destroyed any homes in Mammoth Creek, but it takes effort from residents to prevent a wildfire from spreading.

Mary Jane Ensor is the Mammoth Creek fire chief and a resident. She says she’s never seen a fire like this in her 15 years living here.

“And I’ve never seen fire behavior this early in the season be this bad. It’s very dry, we’re in sever drought right now, had very little snow pack, have no moisture whatsoever in the fields, it like went up so unbelievably fast,” says Ensor.

Fire managers say it’s important to remove any debris and keep it at least 10 feet, preferably 30 feet from your home.

“We have a lot better chance of saving your house if we can fight the fire on the ground,” says Deputy Chief of Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District, Adam Scott.

You should also trim your trees to about eight feet and cut small branches at least 8 to 10 feet above.

“When it comes across the ground, it likes to get into those branches and burn up the tree,” says Scott.

Any fire wood should be stacked away from the house, and you should keep your driveway clear so firefighters can get to your property. Sheds should also be away from the house.

“Have your valuables ready to go, pictures, legal documents, insurance paper work,” says Scott.

Ensor says you should have your medications and enough clothes for up to two weeks.

For more information on fire safety visit UtahFireInfo.gov