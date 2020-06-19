ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – As southwest Utah reports a single-day record with 55 new COVID-19 cases and reaches nine deaths, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said Friday she believes the 5-county district would benefit returning to orange.

“This is definitely one of our areas of concern,” Dunn said. “We’re seeing high rates in Cedar City, and the Washington County area, as well as Hurricane.”

In a virtual meeting with southern Utah media, Dunn addressed specific questions regarding the region and its continued surge in coronavirus cases and said a return to the moderate risk status is a discussion that has been floating for several weeks now.

“You were lucky that, at the beginning, it was your younger population,” Dunn said. “Honestly that’s why the move wasn’t made to go back to orange because people seemed to be tolerating it okay and there wasn’t a lot of hospitalizations or deaths.”

Dunn said the spike in cases has started to stress out local healthcare systems, confirming that Dixie Regional Medical Center is seeing a surge in hospitalizations in its ICU and facility overall.

“Although their numbers are fluctuating, they’re going up,” Dunn said.

The number of confirmed cases has skyrocketed from 101 on May 1 to 974 on June 19 with 21 current hospitalizations. According to the Utah Department of Health, current local COVID-19 case counts are the following: St. George, 504; Cedar City, 190; Washington City, 103; Ivins/Santa Clara; 67, Hurricane/La Verkin; 65.

Dunn expressed increasing concerns that the virus is beginning to impact high-risk populations, addressing two recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

The senior living community at the Wentworth at the Meadows has more than five active cases and St. George rehabilitation has less than five active cases, according to the Utah Department of Health; however, specific numbers were not made available.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department confirmed Thursday the death of a COVID-19 positive resident at a long-term care facility who was between the ages of 64 and 84 and had underlying health conditions.

In a statement to ABC4 News, Jennifer Shakespeare, regional director of sales and marketing at the Wentworth at the Meadows, said “as a precautionary measure we continuing to suspend all non-essential visitation to the community and have asked all residents to remain in their apartments. We will work closely with the local health department to develop strategies to manage any confirmed cases of COVID-19 that may present in our community.”

Phone calls to St. George Rehabilitation were not immediately returned in time for publication.

Out of privacy concerns for the deceased resident’s family, Dunn said the state would not be revealing which facility the individual lived at. She said all staff and residents at the facilities are recommended to get tested for COVID-19 and will be retested in about 10 days.

When asked her position regarding the Washington County commissioners’ push for green and statements that the phased re-opening guidelines be “abandoned” and Gov. Gary Herbert’s “personal beliefs” were violating constitutional rights, Dunn said she understands the frustration and recognizes the economic impact of the virus but added “our economy is going to suffer whatever color we’re in.”

“We’re in a situation where our own individual actions impact not only our community but our state,” Dunn said. “We only have so much hospital capacity and if we end up having a surge of COVID-19 cases that overwhelms our hospitals, people aren’t going to get the care they need for non-COVID reasons.”

Dunn said the Utah Department of Health provides all the data and recommendations to the governor, who weighs them with a “multitude of things.”

“Politics is one of it, economics is another piece of that, and he makes the final decision,” added Dunn.

Currently, three of the five counties under the supervision of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties, have been approved for green as of Thursday at 1 p.m.

Dunn said these areas are naturally able to social distance with rural populations; however, she said she worries that those in Washington and Iron counties, which remain in the ‘yellow’ stage, will not recognize that the risk of contracting the virus is “higher than ever.”

“I urge caution for all individuals and policymakers,” Dunn said. “Those residents are going to think everything’s fine. The risk for COVID is very high there, and they should follow the recommendations.”