Arizona mans dies in UTV crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Arizona man died after a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Kane County Wednesday night.

Eugene Swalberg with Utah State Parks said Mark Lynn Allred, 46, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was riding a UTV at the northern end of the sand dunes around 9:25 p.m. when he crashed.

Witnesses attempted CPR while others called for help.

Utah State Parks rangers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area to assist but Allred had already died from his injuries.

There was one passenger also riding in the UTV at the time of the crash. That person transported himself for medical evaluation.

Allred was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation “extends our condolences to the family and friends impacted by this incident.”

