‘An egregious thing’: Washington Co. Resident responds to Old Dixie Highway 91 name change

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – In late January, Commissioner Gil Almquist proposed a resolution to change Old Highway 91 to Old Dixie Highway 91.

“I think that was an egregious thing,” says Janice Brooks, of Ivins.

Brooks says she was shocked to find the name change for the popular highway, was unanimously approved by Washington County commissioners.

“One of the first and foremost reasons for me is that highway runs through the Shivwits Reservation, so not only have you taken a heritage away from a people that have inhabited that area, but you have renamed it to something that identifies with your identity, it’s another form of colonization, in a modern form,” she says.

Commissioner Almquist says he wanted to rename the highway that runs through the county, to remember the pioneers who settled, during the Civil War.

“They wanted to be independent from all the outside needs, one of them being cotton, they became known as Utah’s Dixie, as you know, there have been some controversial comments about Dixie and the name, but this was purely an agricultural designation because of where we are the hot climate,” he says.

Dixie State University will soon officially be Utah Tech University after controversy arose from students and staff due to the word Dixie’s ties to the confederacy during the Civil War.

“In the 1800s, whether fugitive slave law or you’re on Highway 91 driving back to Vegas, and you were stopped by a police officer who’s questioning your right to be in this location,” says Brooks.

Almquist says it wasn’t meant to be controversial but wanted Old Dixie Highway 91 to remember local history.

“And so what I say to you is educate yourself, educate your children, do not die ignorant,” says Brooks.