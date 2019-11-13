Alleged impaired driver arrested after strikes, damaging two homes in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 58-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he ran off the road and hit two homes while driving impaired, according to St. George News.

Police in St. George were dispatched to a gas station on River Road just after 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a car covered with a lot of bricks on the windshield and a lot of damage to the front end.

Dale John Burgess was sitting in the driver’s side seat with the car still running. He told police he crashed while on his way to a meeting, documents state.

Police discovered Burgess had hit two homes and one of the homeowners had followed him to the gas station.

Burgess told officers he left the scene of the crash because he was scared and unsure of what to do, according to documents.

Officers noticed Burgess appeared to be under the influence and located two empty bottles of pure vanilla extract inside his car. According to the FDA, vanilla extract has a minimum alcohol content of 35%.

Burgess refused a blood draw but after being taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center where a warrant was obtained for his blood, documents state.

Burgess was then transported to the Washington County Jail and was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, causing an accident, and failure to stay in one lane.

A background check on Burgess shows he was arrested for violating a protective order and DUI in December 2015, violating a protective order, assaulting a police officer, threat of violence and interfering with arresting officers in July 2014, threat of violence and disorderly conduct in May 2014, criminal trespassing and assault in Nov 2013 and intoxication in Aug 2009.

