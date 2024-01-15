WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Air exercises are expected to create some noise over Washington County in the coming weeks, Nellis Air Force Base announced Friday.

Starting Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 26, the air force base will be conducting “Red Flag 24-1,” a series of exercises that will likely make some noise in southern Nevada and southern Utah.

Nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart the base twice daily, and could remain in the air for up to five hours, officials said.

The large-scale exercise will reportedly also include night launches to allow aircrew to simulate training during nighttime combat operations.

Nellis Air Force Base is welcoming nearly 2,000 participants from the United States Air Force, joint services, allies, and partners, officials said. A Fighter Wing from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base will be in command as the lead wing.

Some participating aircraft include the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, B-2 Spirit, and the Royal Air Force Typhoon, officials said.

Nellis has reportedly hosted the Red Flag exercises since 1975, giving aircrews experience in “multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment,” according to a release.

Each year, there are three iterations of Red Flag: one in the U.S. only, one open to FVEY (Five Eyes) participates, and another that hosts “an expanded roster of international allies and partners.”

This month’s training occurs at the Nellis Base on the Nevada Test and Training Range — the U.S. Air Force’s “premier military training area.” The region includes more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

“Let the sounds of freedom ring!” Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

No further information is available at this time.