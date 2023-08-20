ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman is facing 37 charges and a man is facing 10 after allegedly distributing marijuana and alcohol to minors at a party, according to the St. George Police Department.

Emma Rose Fluegel, 20, was arrested on nine counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult (third-degree felony), distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance (third-degree felony), 11 counts of sell/offer/furnish alcoholic product to a minor knowingly (class A misdemeanor), tampering with evidence (class A misdemeanor), obstructing justice (class A misdemeanor), 11 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (class B misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice (class B misdemeanor), use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor), and unlawful for a minor to consume an alcoholic product (class B misdemeanor).

Aaron Leo Warren, 26, was arrested on nine counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult (third-degree felony) and distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance (third-degree felony).

Just after 12 a.m., Aug. 20, SGPD responded to a report of an underage drinking party, according to a probable cause statement. As officers made their way to the location, the caller reported that his 15-year-old daughter was at that party drinking, and was now unconscious, according to police.

As officers arrived they reportedly saw a minor outside of the residence, who appeared to be overdosing. St. George Police said that medical officials tended to that individual, so they continued toward the house.

Officers reportedly knocked on the door and were met by a male, identified as Warren. Officers obtained a warrant for the address, which was owned by Fluegel, according to the probable cause statement.

Upon entering, officers said they found multiple minors inside. There was a “powerful odor of burnt marijuana” in the residence, according to the probable cause statement. St. George Police said both Fluegal and Warren were rolling marijuana joints and distributing them around the residence, including to nine minors.

Officers reportedly cleared the residence and detained all that were inside, which was more than 20 people, according to the probable cause statement.

As officers searched the residence, they said they found more marijuana and cigarettes on the ground. They found a blunt and a handbag in Fluegal’s room, where they obtained her Utah identification and more marijuana, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers said they spoke with Fluegal and determined she had been drinking. While searching her, officers asked if they had missed anything. She reportedly told them no, however, officers located an E-cigarette that was still warm sitting beneath her, according to the probable cause statement.

Fluegal and Warren were taken into custody on the previously mentioned charges, according to court documents.