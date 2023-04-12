VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) – A rare white bison has been born in a southern Utah town, and the public is encouraged to help pick a name for her.

The new baby calf made her debut on Friday, March 31, at the Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort. The new baby bison doesn’t have a name yet, leading to the resort taking suggestions from the public.

A white baby bison calf born in Virgin, Utah. (Image courtesy of Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort)

A white baby bison calf born in Virgin, Utah. (Image courtesy of Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort)

A white baby bison calf born in Virgin, Utah. (Image courtesy of Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort)

A white baby bison calf born in Virgin, Utah. (Image courtesy of Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort)

Commenters included names such as Pocahontas, Whisper, and White Thunder. Ultimately, five finalists were chosen for the public to vote on: Willow, Snowflake, Fluffy, Bright Moon, and Sakari – which the resort says translates to “Sweet.”

According to the National Park Service, a White Buffalo Calf is the most sacred living thing in American Indian culture. The calf is said to be a sign to begin life’s sacred loop. NPS said the birth of a white calf is an omen, with some American Indian communities believing it brings a sense of hope and is a sign that good times are about to happen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The American Indian College Fund said the sacred white buffalo are incredibly rare, with just one out of an estimated 10 million buffalo born white.

The resort, which offers “glamping” in lodges styled like pioneer wagons near Zion National Park, doubles as a sanctuary for the rare white bison. In a social media post announcing the arrival of the new baby bison, the resort said it has a strong commitment to preserving these rare sacred animals.

To help name the precious “fresh from heaven” bison, visit Zion White Bison’s social media and comment on your favorite name.