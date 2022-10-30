LEEDS, Utah (ABC4) – Two Washington County Sheriff’s (WCSO) Deputies pursed a driver that was reportedly going over 100 mph down Old Hwy. 91 in Leeds, Utah before hiding in an “acquaintance’s” home, causing deputies to call SWAT to the scene.

Jorge Sanchez-Diaz, 34, was arrested on charges of Burglary (Second Degree Felony), Fail to Stop or Respond at Command of Police (Third Degree Felony), Reckless Driving (Class B Misdemeanor) and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana/Spice (Class B Misdemeanor).

On Thursday, October 27, at approximately 6:25 p.m., two WCSO deputies were on patrol in Leeds when one observed Sanchez-Diaz driving southbound on Main St. in a black Dodge Dakota.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy knew that Sanchez-Diaz had an active warrant out for his arrest out of the Washington County Justice Court, and that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon turning to initiate a traffic stop, the deputies “could see that the vehicle was accelerating at a high rate of speed,” continuing southbound on Old Hwy. 91 toward Harrisburg.

The deputies “attempted to catch up to the vehicle,” reportedly reaching speeds of over 100 mph with lights activated, but were unable to catch up with Sanchez-Diaz.

“It was a long, straight stretch of road making it easy for the driver of the vehicle to see our emergency lights,” the affidavit states.

Sanchez-Diaz reportedly then “turned quickly” into the Harrisburg Estates, “nearly crashing the vehicle.”

The deputies found the Dodge Dakota abandoned at a house in the Harrisburg Estates neighborhood, and at 7:12 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman who stated she was the homeowner at that residence.

She stated that she came home and “saw the truck parked there,” recognizing it to belong to an acquaintance she had reportedly met on Facebook, but had not had contact with in six to eight months.

The woman opened her front door and called in to see if anyone was inside, when she heard a male voice call out saying that he was inside, and that “he was sorry,” according to the affidavit.

She was “frightened by having someone in her home” and left the residence, telling law enforcement that she did not feel safe returning.

“Due to the circumstance,” the SWAT Team was called in, and was successful in getting Sanchez-Diaz to come out to the front door, where he was taken into custody.

Sanchez-Diaz allegedly did not wish to speak about what had happened, and during an inventory of the vehicle, deputies found a burnt marijuana joint as well as a black bag containing a “yellowish-brown” substance identified as THC concentrate (DAB).

Sanchez-Diaz was taken to the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane, Utah where he was booked on the charges stated as well as the warrant out for his arrest.