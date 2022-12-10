UTAH (ABC4) — Several fires burned in the St. George area on Dec. 10, displacing at least one family and causing structural damages.

St. George fire

A family is displaced after their home suffered severe damage from a fire suspected to have started from a wood-burning stove.

The fire began around 2 p.m., Dec. 10, in the attic of a St. George home, according to St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker.

The homeowner reported a fire potentially caused by a chimney, however, Stoker later reported that it was initiated by a wood-burning stove. By the time the fire crew arrived, the smoke was building in pressure in the attic and they tore down the walls to reveal the flames.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While no one was injured in the incident, the family will be displaced due to the home’s significant water and fire damage.

Santa Clara Ivins and Washington City covered the St. George Fire Department’s calls while around 35 firefighters extinguished the fire.

Veyo fire

The cause of a residential fire in Veyo around 11:40 a.m. is currently being investigated.

Courtesy Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Department

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and caused minimal damage to the building. There were no residents in the building.

The Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Department reminded the public in a social media post to “test your smoke detector and to never leave space heaters, wood-burning stoves, or fireplaces unattended.”

The DVFR was assisted by the Santa Clara Ivins, Veyo, Central, Brookside, and Diamon Valley Fire Departments, as well as the Gold Cross Ambulance.

New Harmony fire

A newspaper deliveryman reported a fire in New Harmony, UT around 3 a.m., Dec. 10, in a residential unit.

Volunteers from the New Harmony Fire Department arrived within 10 minutes and found no residents inside.

The structure was damaged extensively, however, the fire was stopped before extending to the garage and the main residence.

The Kanarraville and Cedar City Fire Departments, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Washington County Sheriff’s units were all involved in extinguishing the fire.