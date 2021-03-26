SAINT GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – ABC4’s Southern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro drove all around St. George Friday and says almost every park and trail was busy. Getting off the exit on I-15 to St. George was also backed up.

People flooded parks, trails, and roadways in St. George Friday. The director for Greater Zion Convention and Tourism says he only expects that trend to continue into the Spring season.

“We’re always a popular destination this time of year and this year seems to be increasingly popular,” says Kevin Lewis, the director for Greater Zion Convention and Tourism.

Lewis says tourism dropped significantly last year, but in 2021, visitation numbers are hitting an all-time high.

“Regionally there are still closures in a lot of different areas with the pandemic restrictions and things like that and so we’re really popular and I think we’ll see a lot of people here,” says Lewis.

That’s why these guys are here from California and Oregon, playing in a senior softball tournament.

“We haven’t been open to play any ball there, so we have to travel outside of where we live in order to play, so we travel here to play,” says Phillip Ledesma, who is visiting St. George for a senior softball tournament.

“Being in Utah versus being in California is absolutely a breath of fresh air, cuz’ I don’t always have to wear a mask,” says James Fletcher, who is also visiting St. George for a senior softball tournament.

While Utah may offer looser restrictions, officials want visitors and locals to remember a mask mandate is still in place.

“There are protocols out there and we encourage people to follow the protocols,” says Lewis.

And to responsibly enjoy the space St. George has to offer.

“If you’re responsible in what you do and adhere to the 6 feet away, wash your hands, take care of your peace, everybody is going to be okay,” says Fletcher.

With all these visitors in Southern Utah this weekend, it’s important to plan ahead and expect some delays on the highway when getting off exists and on main roads.