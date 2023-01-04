IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Eight people have been found dead inside a house in Enoch City on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to a press release, officers from the Enoch City Police Department were dispatched to the 4900 North block of Albert Drive for a welfare check.

Upon checking the residence, officers found three adults and five minors dead inside the house.

Each of them reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.

At this time, police do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large. The investigation is currently active, and more information will be available in the future, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.