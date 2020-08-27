76-Year-old man missing in Southern Utah

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The St. George Police are reporting that a man who suffers from Dementia is missing in the area.

76-year-old Darrell Hugh went missing on Tuesday afternoon at around 2:00 p.m. He was reportedly last seen at the bus stop in front of Harmon’s on 700 South in St. George.

He stands about 6’2″ at 185 pounds, with white hair and green eyes.

He could possibly be wearing a hospital bracelet on his left arm. We ask that everyone is Saint George please keep an eye out and call police if they think they see him. pic.twitter.com/TI4tWLnErv — St George Police (@sgcitypubsafety) August 27, 2020

Hugh was wearing a blue and white plaid button up shirt, dark blue or black cargo shorts, sandals and prescription glasses.

Police say he is not familiar with the area, they also say he could be possibly wearing a hospital bracelet on his left arm.

If you have any information the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.