ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A 7-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck in St. George Sunday night, according to St. George Police.

On Sept. 24, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 900 S Morningside Dr. on a traffic accident with injuries.

Police learned that a 7-year-old girl had kicked a soccer ball into the road. The girl reportedly ran out to grab the ball and was hit by a pickup truck heading northbound.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated, police said. The girl was taken to St. George Regional Hospital where she was found to have suffered significant injuries.

She was reportedly airlifted from the hospital to Las Vegas for further care.

The scene was secured and accident reconstruction responded to do an investigation. “SGPD sends our thoughts and prayers to all involved,” a release states.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.