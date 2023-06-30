WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officers from the Washington City Police Department, Southern Utah responded to the report of a three-car accident in the 200 South 100 East area in Washington City.

On arriving officers noted only two of the vehicles were on the scene. Upon investigation, officers determined that a third vehicle, a white Ford Expedition, had fled the scene.

Emergency care was immediately administered to several of the occupants of the remaining vehicles. Reports state CPR was administered on scene to a seven-year-old child who was transported to St. George Medical Center where he later passed away due to injuries sustained from the accident. Approximately four other occupants of the vehicles were transported as well due to minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation showed the suspected vehicle was traveling eastbound on 200 South and was approaching 100 East and allegedly did not stop for a stop sign. It collided with a Volkswagen Jetta, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. As it entered the northbound lane it collided with the third vehicle, a Ford Focus. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene but was apprehended nearby. It appears that all occupants of the two remaining vehicles were wearing seatbelts. Including the seven-year-old child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reports state the driver of the Expedition was suspected to be under the influence at the time of the accident and admitted to using his cell phone just before the accident. The driver has been arrested and will be booked into Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges relating to the accident.

The case is still under investigation by the Washington City Police Department and no further information is available at the time of this article.