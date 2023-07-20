ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A 66-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after hitting a motorcyclist while driving under the influence, according to the St. George Police Department.

Susan Mckinney, 66, was arrested on the offense of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

This was not Mckinney’s first arrest. In 2006, she reportedly faced two third-degree felony charges for forgery and possession of an altered or forged RX, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, July 29, St. George police officers reportedly responded to a traffic accident on Red Cliffs Dr. that involved a motorcyclist in critical condition, according to court documents.

SGPD said Mckinney and the motorcyclist collided after Mckinney turned left when she did not have the right of way.

At that time, officers believed Mckinney might have been impaired, according to the probable cause statement. She agreed to participate in a drug evaluation, according to SGPD, and was transported to the St. George Police Department to be tested in a controlled environment, according to court documents.

There, officers reportedly found that her speech was slurred and she was having a hard time concentrating and following directions.

During the field sobriety test, officers reportedly found indicators that Mckinney was under the influence of a substance that impaired her ability to safely operate a vehicle, according to court documents. She admitted to officers that she was taking prescriptions that can impair a person’s ability to drive safely, according to the affidavit.

The motorcyclist is reportedly facing serious bodily injuries, including a broken pelvis and head trauma, according to the probable cause statement.

Mckinney was advised she was under arrest for driving under the influence and was booked into the Washington County Jail.