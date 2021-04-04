60K grant given to Utah Division of Arts and Museums

UTAH (ABC4) – Older local artists have been given new funding so that they can continue to further their creative passions, according to the Utah Division of Arts and Museums.

On April 2, The Utah Division of Arts and Museums (UA&M) announces that they have secured new funding from a national grant program to advance creative aging programs for older adults in Utah.

Officials say the funding comes from the Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging program, a joint initiative of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies: NASAA and Aroha Philanthropies.

According to UA&M, their project; A Lifetime of Arts Elevated, has been granted $60,000.

The project came to life when the UA&M began recognizing that the older adults within the Utah community were facing many difficulties, “they often face ageism and isolation.”

And with COVID-19 disproportionately affecting the community, UA&M felt the need to push for change and sought funding from the Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging program.

“NASAA is proud to have Utah in our creative aging cohort,” states Pam Breaux, NASAA President and CEO. “This grant will help to grow opportunities for creative aging in Utah over time, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, social engagement, and improved well-being for older adults.”

UA&M is one of 36 state arts agencies receiving awards from NASAA. With this funding, each state will conduct creative aging activities tailored to the unique needs of its constituents.

“Aroha Philanthropies is proud to partner with NASAA to support creative aging through our state and jurisdictional arts agencies,” adds Ellen Michelson, founder and president of the foundation. “This initiative marks an important step toward broadened awareness, adoption, and funding of creative aging programs across the country.”

Courtesy of UA&M

To keep up with Utah’s rapidly growing older adult population, “A Lifetime of Arts Elevated will foster a network of cultural organizations and artists trained in creative aging best practices to provide ongoing arts engagement opportunities statewide.”

“The project will bolster existing creative aging programs, support artist residencies, provide professional development for teaching artists, develop creative aging communities of practice, provide direct programming to older adult audiences, and cultivate creative aging partnerships,” chimes UA&M.

For more information about NASAA’s Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging initiative, visit their webpage, New Initiative Expands Creative Aging Nationwide.

“UA&M is thrilled to advance creative aging across the state. We look forward to elevating the lives of all who live in Utah,” writes UA&M.