$500 reward offered to catch illegal dumpers in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Someone has mistaken land in San Juan County as a dumping ground, and police are not happy.
There are pictures in a post on the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Officials say over the past two to three weeks someone has dumped a refrigerator and 30 other appliances at the LeGrand Johnson Gravel pit in Spanish Valley.
A $500 reward is being offered from officials at the gravel pit for tips or information that leads to prosecution of the suspect(s).
Call 435-587-2237 if you have any information.
What others are reading:
- Man accused of slapping reporter on backside on live TV arrested
- Feds move forward with plan for three-digit suicide prevention hotline
- Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms
- Man shot by police to face trial on assault charges
- ‘It’s a powerless feeling’: Troopers describe being hit, urge drivers to slow down in inclement weather