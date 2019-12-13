Days
$500 reward offered to catch illegal dumpers in San Juan County

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Someone has mistaken land in San Juan County as a dumping ground, and police are not happy.

There are pictures in a post on the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials say over the past two to three weeks someone has dumped a refrigerator and 30 other appliances at the LeGrand Johnson Gravel pit in Spanish Valley.

A $500 reward is being offered from officials at the gravel pit for tips or information that leads to prosecution of the suspect(s).

Courtesy: San Juan County Sheriff’s Office

Call 435-587-2237 if you have any information.

