HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Five people were hospitalized in a crash in Hurricane on Friday, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

On Sept. 8, at around 7:45 a.m., crews responded to a car accident at 1150 West State St. Officials said there were reports of person being ejected from a car.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and five people. Upon being medically evaluated, person was listed in critical condition, two had serious injuries, and two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Multiple fire units responded to the incident, as well as officers from Hurricane City Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Utah Highway Patrol.

Updates on the condition of the individuals in the crash have not been provided. A cause of the crash is not available at this time.