HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A 4-year-old child sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Hurricane Thursday evening.

According to the press release, Hurricane City Police responded to the crash at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Police say a boy was riding a bicycle on 180 North between 3700 West and 3900 West when a 2018 Silver Kia struck him.

The 59-year-old driver allegedly told police he was traveling westbound on 180 North and the setting sun “obscured his vision,” causing him to crash into the boy. The child sustained serious injuries and has been transported to the St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The driver has agreed to cooperate with investigators and was the initial 911 caller. The Washington County Accident Reconstruction team has been called to assist with the investigation.

“We are sending our prayers to the victim and his family at this time,” officials said. “We want to thank the Hurricane Valley Fire District for their quick response and assistance as well as the Washington County Accident Reconstruction team for their help and expertise.”

No further information is available at this moment.