WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two passenger cars and a semi-truck were involved in a car accident in Washington County on the afternoon of Monday, July 24.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle accident around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 59 near mile marker 13. Crews from Apple Valley and Hilldale were also on the scene.

Crews had to extricate one passenger from a passenger vehicle. Four patients were transported to local hospitals, reportedly with no life-threatening injuries. The road was closed briefly but reopened by 3:30 p.m.

No other details or extent of injuries are available at this time.