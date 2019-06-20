4 arrested in Emery County large drug bust

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four people were arrested Tuesday for felony drug distribution when thousands of dollars in drugs were found during a routine field check by Adult Probation and Parole agents in Emery County.

On Tuesday, agents stopped by the home of Amber Huffman, 29, to check on her. When they arrived, they heard several individuals making noise who were hiding in a back room. Due to their suspicious activity, agents obtained a search warrant for the home.

During a search of the home, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and heroin along with small amounts of cocaine and marijuana were found. Also seized were four firearms, a large amount of cash, packaging materials, scales and paraphernalia.

Huffman, along with Frank Burgess, 41, Travis Heaton, 50, and Brandy Burgess, 38, are now facing multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession with intent to distribute, and paraphernalia.

“This bust is a big one for our area,” said Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk. “This residence has been on our radar for a while now. It is important that Emery County citizens contact our office if they notice suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.”

Funk wants others to know if you see something, say something and you can remain anonymous.

“I would personally like to thank all agencies involved in this arrest , AP&P, UHP, ECSO Deputies and Emery County Drug Task Force,” said Funk. “They all worked together on this. I am hopeful that the judges will do their part in imposing proper charges and sentencing.”

Travis Heaton

Frank Burgess

Amber Huffman

Brandi Burgess

All four suspects are facing three counts second-degree felony drug distribution, three counts third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person and misdemeanor charges of drug possession.

Travis Heaton is a convicted felon and at the time of his arrest, he had multiple warrants for prior charges. He has a long history of drug charges. His bail has been set at $91,680.00.

Frank Burgess, a convicted felon, has a long criminal history for drug possession and theft. His bail has been set at $82,950.00

Amber Huffman, a convicted felon, has a history of theft, criminal trespassing, burglary and drug possession. Her bail has been set at $90,360.00.

Brandy Burgess has one additional charge of second-degree felony drug distribution. At the time of her arrest, she had multiple felony drug warrants and a prior history of drug possession, theft, burglary, obstruction of justice and multiple arrests for drug distribution. Her bail has been set at $81,000.00.

To report suspicious activity, please call the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.

