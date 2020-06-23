38-year-old woman killed in rollover near Monticello

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 38-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was in rolled near Monticello last week in San Juan County.

In a press release issued Tuesday by San Juan County Sheriff, a passerby contacted 911 on June 15 after discovering a vehicle that had rolled on the West Summit Road, east of Monticello.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Ram, Jared Ehlers, 41, along with two occupants, was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when he lost control and rolled the vehicle approximately three times.

Ehlers and his female passenger, Stephanie Zimmerman, were both ejected from the vehicle. Zimmerman died at the scene and Ehlers was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO with significant injuries.

A 30-year-old male front passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to San Juan Hospital and was released later that day.

This incident is still currently under investigation, and charges will be screened by the District Attorney’s Office.