ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A 36-year-old man was reported missing out of St. George on Monday, Sept. 25, according to St. George Police.

Officials said Brett Dassen was last seen in the area of Convention Center Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. He is described as 6’1″ tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, plaid khaki and blue shorts, and carrying a bible.

“He is low functioning Autistic and high risk due to this,” SGPD stated. “We are not asking for volunteers at this time.”

SGPD is asking the public to check around their homes and yards.

If you have any information regarding Dassen’s whereabouts, please call SGPD at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P025562.

No further information is available at this time.