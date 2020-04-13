350 new jobs coming to St. George with new distribution plant

Canadian-based RS Industries set to invest approximately $35 million into a United States manufacturing expansion project, which involves moving into an existing 240,000 square foot facility at the Ft. Pierce Industrial Park in St. George. St. George, Utah, date undefined | Photo courtesy Collier’s International

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A new manufacturing and distribution facility in St. George will bring hundreds of new jobs to the Southern Utah community, according to St. George News.

The company is slated to hire 350 full-time employees next spring but said the hiring could happen by January, according to St. George Area Economic Development.

RS designs manufactures composite utility poles that are used in the transmission of up to 345-kilovolt distribution and communication applications.

“We are really excited about this project that represented a huge community effort,” said Rusty Hughes, interim director of St. George Area Economic Development. “Southern Utah is particularly well positioned for the distribution efforts in the Western region.”

The city of St. George has approved a $50,000 per year post-performance property tax refund for both 2021 and 2022.

“We welcome RS’s expansion to Ft. Pierce as it joins numerous leaders in manufacturing and distribution that call St. George home,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said. “The hundreds of well-paying jobs will create benefits to our local economy in many ways.”

To read a full report on the new manufacturing and distribution, go to www.stgeorgeutah.com.