LEEDS, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to police discovering an estimated 30,000 pills of fentanyl hidden in the back of a rented Jeep on I-15 in Washington County.

The two men, Kyle Kenneth Smith, 32, and Solomon Isiam Allen, 33, each face a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and up to 15 years in state prison.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing the Jeep with window tint that was suspected to be darker than the legal limit. The Deputy pulled the Jeep over and reportedly confirmed the suspicions while talking with Smith and Allen.

While the Deputy wrote up a citation, another Deputy and his K9, Cyrus, arrived. According to the police report, Cyrus showed positive signs of picking up the scent of narcotics in the Jeep, leading to a probable cause search.

One deputy allegedly found over seven pounds of fentanyl hidden behind a loose panel on the back hatch of the Jeep. Police said the blue pills had the M30 symbol on them which is a common sign of counterfeit Oxycodone and fentanyl.

Smith reportedly told police he does not do drugs when asked about drug abuse and refused to speak to police at the scene. Allen also reportedly declined to answer any questions on the scene.

According to the booking affidavit, Smith was carrying an Indiana driver’s license. The booking affidavit also alleges both men were out on probation or parole.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Purgatory Correctional Facility.