3-year-old killed after rollover on I-15 in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 3-year-old child was killed in a rollover crash on I-15 in Cedar City Sunday.

Troopers say the child was not properly restrained.

“This child was only wearing a regular lap belt,” a press release from Utah Highway Patrol stated.

The driver was attempting to give the child a bottle because they were crying, troopers report.

“While doing this the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder. The driver attempted to correct the vehicle and the Toyota traveled back across the roadway and collided with the guardrail. The vehicle then rolled,” troopers said.

It happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on southbound I-15 just before Enoch at mile marker 62.

The child was ejected and died from their injuries. The passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, troopers said. The driver had minor injuries.

The child’s identity has not been released.

What others are reading: