SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three new wildlife underpasses are coming to southern Utah, and state officials say this will help reduce wildlife crashes, particularly with migrating mule deer on the Paunsaugunt Plateau.

The Utah Department of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday the underpasses will be constructed near Kanab as part of the U.S. Highway 89 Safety Corridor Project. The work was made possible by a nearly $5.5 million injection of federal funding.

Seven wildlife underpasses currently exist along the north-south highway near the Utah-Arizona border, but the additional three underpasses will further help reduce the number of wildlife crashes, UDOT said. The project also includes adding several miles of wildlife fencing along the highway.

“US-89 is a major area of concern because of its increasing number of wildlife-vehicle collisions and lack of medical facilities in the area to treat people involved in collisions,” said Matt Howard, UDOT’s natural resource manager, in a statement.

According to UDOT, there have been 72 wildlife-vehicle collisions reported along US-89 in the last five-and-a-half years. One of those crashes ended in a fatality.



Mule deer pictured near a wildlife underpass. (Courtesy of UDOT)

However, transportation officials believe the actual number of wildlife collisions is much higher, as they estimate that roughly half of such collisions go unreported.

Nicole Nielson, the impact analysis coordinator with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said that US-89 traverses important habitat for the Paunsaugunt mule deer herd. The herd crosses the highway at least twice a year, as the animals tend to spend summers around Grand Staircase-Escalante and winters near the Grand Canyon.

“[In] 2023, 36 deer were hit and killed in this area while attempting to make those migrations,” Nielson said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Paunsaugunt Plateau herd numbers around 5,200 deer as of the last count in 2019. The deer typically move south in October and return north in April.

“The most significant challenge for these deer is US Highway 89, which bisects this migration corridor and winter range, where deer-vehicle collisions have historically been a problem,” the agency said.

Funding for the three underpasses near Kanab came as part of a $110 million package awarded to 17 states by the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program.