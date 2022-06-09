HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Four teenagers were involved in a crash in Hurricane resulting in three of them being ejected from the pickup truck they were driving on Wednesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 6:16 p.m., a 2004 GMC pickup truck was traveling Eastbound on SR-7 when the car went off the road and rolled.

Three of the four teens in the car were ejected from during the incident and were transported to a local hospital.

A female passenger sustained a serious injury and two male passengers sustained moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.