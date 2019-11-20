3 Semi crashes send 3 to the hospital and left 20,000 pounds of cheese at bottom of embankment

A fully-loaded semitractor-trailer rolls off of southbound Interstate15 at mile marker 31, scattering 20,000 pounds of cheese down the embankment, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – Three separate semi-crashes Wednesday morning sent three people to the hospital and left 20,000 pounds of cheese at the bottom of an embankment in Southern Utah, according to St. George News.

The first crash happened just after 12 a.m. when the driver of an empty UPS semi tractor-trailer was headed south in heavy rain near mile marker 31 on I-15 and hit a patch of water and lost control.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Hicks told St. George News that the cab and trailers were off the right shoulder, and the rear section of the second trailer was partially blocking the outside lane.

Both the driver and their passenger were taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

While attending to the first crash, it was reported that the driver of a semi loaded with 20,000 pounds of cheese had rolled off the freeway and down an embankment.

A fully-loaded semitractor-trailer rolls off of southbound Interstate15 at mile marker 31, scattering 20,000 pounds of cheese down the embankment, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

The driver of that semi was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews continue to work on the crashes as of Wednesday afternoon. Clearing the cheese first, then a crane will help remove the semi.

While crews worked to clean up both crashes, a third semi crashed off I-15, just barely north of where the first crash happened. A wrecker was able to remove the semi from that crash relatively quickly.

A third semi crashes on Interstate 15 near mile marker 31, where a recovery operation is underway after a rollover of a fully-loaded semitractor-trailer hauling 20,000 pounds of cheese rolled down the embankment, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

UHP wanted to warn other drivers about using extra caution while traveling through the area as delays are expected while crews continue with the clean up.

What others are clicking on: