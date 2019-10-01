3 men arrested after troopers discover over 2000 THC cartridges during traffic stop

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men were arrested Sunday after troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol discovered over 2000 THC cartridges during a traffic stop, according to St. George News.

Court documents show Majed Ali Hassan, 21 from Missouri was driving on I-15 around 7 p.m. when troopers noticed he was driving too closely to another vehicle.

During the traffic stop, troopers identified Naser Osman Moao, 21 from Kansas and Uridin Ahmed Sharif, 25 of Missouri was occupants inside the car.

The trooper recognized “a number of jars he recognized as being from a marijuana dispensary,” and requested back up.

Troopers searched the vehicle where they found 2,030 THC cartridges and several Oxycodone pills.

All three men were booked into the Iron County Jail on charges of third-degree felony intent to distribute.

Moao was additionally charged with two counts misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and Hassan was issued citations for following too close and not having his driver’s license in his possession.

