KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Three people have died in a car crash that occurred on Highway 89 in Kane County on Tuesday, March 21.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a white SUV and red sedan collided head-on around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 near milepost 41.

A man and woman in the red sedan as well as a woman in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, Roden said. There were reportedly two other occupants in the SUV with unknown conditions.

Officials say they did not close the freeway, but traffic is currently restricted.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.