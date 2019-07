MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A special procession celebrated a special group of kids over the weekend.

On Saturday, a police escort accompanied a busload of 27 kids who lost a parent in the line of duty.

Officers from Moab City Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Moab Valley Fire Department and Grand County Emergency Medical Services escorted the kids from Grand Junction, Colorado to Bluff, Utah.

They then went white water rafting on the San Juan River.

Tara Penner

Tara Penner

Tara Penner

Tara Penner

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: