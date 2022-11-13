GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.

Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt, 21, was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon.

Grand County Dispatch received a call regarding a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch at around 1:45 p.m.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Search and Rescue members, Grand County EMS, National Park Service Rangers, and Bureau of Land Management Rangers all responded to the incident.

Herbstritt was reportedly found unresponsive upon arrival, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The family of Herbstritt was notified by law enforcement.

No further information is available at this time.