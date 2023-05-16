CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men allegedly transporting 21 pounds of meth were taken into custody after police pulled them over for driving too slowly on Saturday.

Carlos Hernandez, 59, and Robert Anthony Diaz Sr., 59, face charges of drug possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A trooper with Utah Highway Patrol reported seeing the two men driving “extremely slowly” north on I-15. When the officer pulled out behind their car, he said the California license plates had expired in March 2023 and returned with no insurance on file.

During the traffic stop, the trooper said he became suspicious of criminal activity and called for a K9 Unit. The K9, Nitro, reportedly showed positive signs of drugs inside the car, prompting Utah Highway Patrol to conduct a search.

Troopers allegedly found two garbage bags filled with packages of a white crystal substance they say later tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages reportedly weighed 21 pounds. Troopers also say they found a THC vape pen, a marijuana pipe, and a baggie with “white crystal residue” in the cupholder that also tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the booking affidavit, both men were arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail on their charges.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.