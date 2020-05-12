2020 Utah Summer Games canceled

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC News)- Due to the current restrictions in place during the pandemic, the 2020 Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games have been canceled.

The games were scheduled June 1st through the 21st, with opening ceremonies on the 12th.

RELATED: Four people injured in firework accident at Utah Summer Games

The games have been a staple in Cedar City since 1986. Officials say there are normally 10,000 participants and more than 30,000 spectators.

“Although we are deeply saddened by this decision, we feel that it is the best thing we can do for the health and safety of our athletes, spectators, and most importantly, our local communities, state and nation,” said Pace Clarke, executive director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games.

Athletes who have already registered for the 2020 games will receive a full refund.

What others are reading: