IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two teen girls died in a rollover crash in Iron Co. on Friday, July 7, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say at around 8:15 p.m., a Honda Civic was heading southbound on I-15 near mile marker 90.

The Civic lost control and went off the road to the left, crashing into the median and rolling several times, a release states.

There were five people in the car, officials say, and two female passengers, ages 17 and 19, were ejected during the crash and died from their injuries.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

The release states that the male driver and another female passenger were also critically injured and flown to a local hospital. A fourth female passenger reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Lanes were closed for around two hours while troopers investigated the crash and gathered evidence. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.