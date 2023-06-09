DIAMOND VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities rescued two people from a burning vehicle in Diamond Valley after an Apple Watch detected a crash and contacted authorities, according to Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, June 9, a vehicle rolled and caught on fire on SR-18. Authorities were first notified by one of the victim’s Apple Watches and began traveling in their direction when a passerby called to report the crash. The passerby reported that the vehicle was on fire and there were two people trapped inside.

Two people were rescued from a burning vehicle in Diamond Valley, Utah after an Apple Watch notified authorities of the crash. (Courtesy of Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue)

Authorities from DVFR and Washington County Sheriff’s Office extricated the driver from the burning vehicle with the passenger able to get out of the car themselves. Authorities then worked to extinguish the flames.

Both victims were treated on scene and transported by ambulance to the St. George Regional Hospital hospital in critical condition. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

DVFR thanked everyone who helped in the emergency response. “In particular, the heroic efforts of Sgt. Killpack and Jayden Darrington saved the lives of the vehicle’s occupants. We commend them for their selfless assistance,” the department said.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff’s Office – Utah, St. George (Utah) Police Department, and Gunlock Fire assisted DVFR in the rescue.