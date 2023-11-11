SANTA CLARA, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were transported to a hospital after a rollover crash in Washington County Friday evening, according to Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue on social media.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue reportedly responded with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety to Old Highway 91, between milepost 11 and 12, for a single vehicle rollover accident.

The vehicle was found approximately 80 yards off the roadway in a wash, officials said.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue reportedly provided medical care and transported two patients to a local area hospital for further evaluation and care.

Lar enforcement agencies are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

There is no further information available at this time.